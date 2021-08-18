Skip to main content
Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin (17) tries to control the ball in front of FC Dallas defender Bressan (4) in the second half during an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games — following a stretch of four losses in five games — and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .

Ruidíaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidíaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Dallas (5-9-6) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

