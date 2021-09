SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rubio Rubín scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists and Real Salt Lake beat San Jose 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a hat trick by the Earthquakes' Javier “Chofis” López.

Justin Meram tied it at 3 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) in the 71st minute, and Rubín slipped a one-touch shot inside the post in the 81st minute.