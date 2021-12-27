Rozier scores 27, Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win.

Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 16 points for the Rockets, who’ve lost six of their last seven games. Houston played without starters Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Matthews, and key backups K.J. Martin and D.J. Augustin because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Rockets were held to 41.4% shooting from the field.

This contest wasn't nearly as close as the high-scoring affair in Houston one month ago, when the Rockets held on to edge the Hornets 146-143 in overtime behind 33 points from Wood.

Plumlee, who came in averaging 6.4 points, gave the Hornets a huge boost on the offensive end with 13 points in the first half. He had two two-handed reverse dunks, helping Charlotte build a 64-50 lead at the break.

Charlotte extended its lead to 26 after Rozier got hot in the third quarter, racking up 14 points with four 3s. Rozier didn't play in the fourth quarter with the victory well in hand.

Rozier has made 15 3s in the last three games while shooting 44.4% from behind the arc.

Charlotte made 18 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Rookie Daishen Nix scored his first NBA points on a fast-break dunk near the end of the first quarter.

Hornets: Were without P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges and Scottie Lewis due to health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Hornets: At Indiana on Wednesday night.

___

.