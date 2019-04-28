Royals 9, Angels 4

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 5 1 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 2 Mondesi ss 5 2 3 1 Bour 1b 5 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 2 1 0 Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 H.Dzier dh 5 1 4 4 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 5 2 2 1 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 0 Soler rf 5 1 2 0 Lucroy c 2 1 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 0 1 2 L Stlla 3b 3 0 2 2 Mldnado c 4 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 2 1 0 0 Owings cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 38 9 15 9

Los Angeles 100 300 000—4 Kansas City 016 020 00x—9

DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 9. 2B_K.Calhoun (5), Trout (5), O'Hearn (3), Soler (7). 3B_H.Dozier 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barria L,2-2 1 2-3 10 7 7 1 1 Stratton 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 2 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kansas City Lopez 3 2-3 6 4 4 3 2 Barlow W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 Diekman 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lopez (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:40. A_18,755 (37,903).