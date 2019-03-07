https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Royals-8-Angels-7-13671729.php
Royals 8, Angels 7
|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|F.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Flres 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ju.Bour 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Krger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Adell cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hnter cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Pello rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Br.Lund lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snger lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Briceno c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Strling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Pina c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Te.Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|W.Tovar ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rivas ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Frnndez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|Los Angeles
|030
|100
|003—7
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|025—8
E_Bour (1), Pina (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Lund (1), Rojas (3), Tovar (2), Flores 2 (2). 3B_Mejia (2). HR_Tovar (2), Rivas (1), Bonifacio (1). SB_Gordon (1). CS_Mondesi (2). SF_Schwindel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barria
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Jerez H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Madero H, 1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H, 1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Clark L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Keller
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Barlow
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lively
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blewett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado W, 1-0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
WP_Barria, Castillo, Machado.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:53. A_4,429
