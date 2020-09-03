Rossi's 2 goals lead LAFC to 5-1 win over Earthquakes

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Diego Rossi continued his torrid start to the season with two goals, Bradley Wright-Phillips added another, and Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Rossi, who went into the game leading MLS with seven goals this season, side-netted a right-footer in the 21st minute to open the scoring and he tapped a deflection into the net from point-blank range to make it 4-0 in the 69th.

LAFC (3-2-3), which was coming off back-to-back losses, improved to 5-0 all-time against the Earthquakes by a combined score of 20-4.

Wright-Phillips scored in the 49th minute, José Cifuentes put away a side-netter in the 64th, and Danny Musovski scored his first MLS goal to make it 5-0 in the 83rd minute.

Danny Hoesen scored for San Jose (2-3-2) in the second minute of stoppage time.