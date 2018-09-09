Rose waits through a day of rain at BMW Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world.

And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship.

A steady rain washed out play Sunday soggy Aronimink, and the PGA Tour says it will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event.

If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tour could cut the tournament short to 54 holes.

Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.