Rosas' overtime FG the winner as Giants stun Bears 30-27

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aldrick Rosas kicked a 44-yard field goal in overtime and the New York Giants beat NFC North-leading Chicago 30-27 Sunday, snapping the Bears' five-game winning streak.

The Giants (4-8) blew a 10-point lead in the final 1:13 of regulation. They didn't nail down the win until Janoris Jenkins knocked away a deep fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel after quarterback Chase Daniel fumbled on consecutive plays on the rainy afternoon to set up a fourth-and-8.

Chicago (8-4) forced overtime by getting a 21-yard field goal by Cody Parkey and a 1-yard touchdown pass from halfback Tarik Cohen to Anthony Miller as time expired in the fourth quarter. The trick-play touchdown was set up by a recovered onside kick by Daniel Brown on a play Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not dive for the loose ball. Then came a questionable pass interference call in the end zone against cornerback B.W. Webb with :03 to go.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Rams on Sunday night in matchup of division leaders.

Giants: at Washington next Sunday.

