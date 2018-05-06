Rosario leads Lynn, Twins over White Sox 8-4













CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered and drove in five runs, Lance Lynn earned his first AL win and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.

The Twins posted back-to-back victory from the first time since April 12. Chicago has lost six of seven.

Rosario had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth. Minnesota tagged Hector Santiago (0-1) for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Lynn (1-3) took advantage of the support, allowing two runs in six innings. He struck out seven without a walk and left his sixth start for the Twins with a 7.28 ERA.

The 30-year-old Lynn compiled a 72-47 record in his first six big league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He received little interest on the free-agent market before signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Twins a month into spring training.

Tim Anderson hit solo home runs for the White Sox. His second career two-homer game gave him six this season.

Matt Magill allowed a run on two hits in two innings in relief of Lynn, and Phil Hughes recorded the final three outs.

Santiago allowed six hits and six walks before being replaced by Chris Volstad with one out in the fourth.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox placed INF Yoan Moncada (left hamstring tightness) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled infielder Jose Rondon from Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said an MRI came back clean and Moncada was placed on the DL as a precaution.

The Twins placed catcher Jason Castro (torn meniscus in right knee) on the 10-day DL and recalled catcher Bobby Wilson from Triple-A. The tear is small and manager Paul Molitor expressed optimism that Castro will be ready to return when he's eligible.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (right middle finger surgery) was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room for Wilson on the 40-man roster. Santana threw 30 pitches on the side on Friday.

White Sox: C Welington Castillo (lower abdominal pain) returned to the lineup after being held out the previous three games. . RHP Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff inflammation) played long toss on Saturday. He has yet to throw off a mound since being placed on the DL retroactive to April 19.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.38 ERA) will carry of 1.96 road ERA into his matchup with righty James Shields (1-3, 5.35 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series. Shields is coming off his best outing of the season on May 1, allowing a run on two hits in six innings in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.