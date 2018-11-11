Rooney, Ibhahimovic, Martinez top MLS Best XI

NEW YORK (AP) — Wayne Rooney made Major League Soccer's Best XI despite playing just a half-season after joining D.C. United.

The English forward, who turned 33 last month, made his debut July 14 after leaving Everton and scored 12 goals in 20 games. He has 53 goals in 119 international appearances and is scheduled to make his England finale on Thursday in an exhibition against the United States at Wembley,

He is joined by Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy and Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez of Atlanta on the Best XI. Martinez set a league record with 31 goals and Martinez was second with 22.

Also on the Best XI announced Sunday are Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen; defenders Kemar Lawrence and Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls and Chad Marshall of Seattle, and midfielders Luciano Acosta (D.C.), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC),

Marshall is on the Best XI for the fourth time, and Almiron, Martinez and Piatt for the second, joined by seven newcomers.

Long, Marshall and Steffen are the only Americans.

