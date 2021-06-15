Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0 at Euro 2020

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most goals at the European Championship with two of them Tuesday in Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Hungary at a packed Puskas Arena.

Ronaldo scored his 10th goal at the tournament from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added a second in injury time. He has now scored 11 goals over five continental tournaments. He entered the match even with Michel Platini at nine goals.