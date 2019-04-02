Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves agree to $100M, 8-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $100 million, eight-year contract, the largest deal for a player under club control with less than one year of major league service.

The NL Rookie of the Year, Acuña agreed to a deal with two team options that, if exercised, would raise the value to $124 million over 10 years.

He made his major league debut last April 25 and began Tuesday with 165 days of service. Acuña would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Atlanta renewed his contract last month for a salary of $560,000 in the major leagues — $5,000 above the minimum — and $232,944 in the event he is sent to the minors.

His new superseding contract, announced Tuesday, calls for $1 million each in 2019 and 2020, $5 million in 2021, $15 million in 2022 and $17 million in each of the following four seasons.

Atlanta has a $17 million option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout. If that is exercised, the Braves also have a $17 million option for 2028; Acuña will turn 31 that December.

His deal is the second largest in Braves' history behind Freddie Freeman's $135 million, eight-year agreement before the 2014 season.

Acuña hit .293 with a team-high 26 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 steals in 111 games last year. He is 3 for 14 with one home run in four games this year.

