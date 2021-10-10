Roethlisberger throws 2 TDs, Steelers top Broncos 27-19 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Riding the kind of balance that's been rare during a sluggish opening month, the Steelers handed the Broncos (3-2) a second straight loss.