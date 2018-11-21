Rodney Linares hired as Tampa Bay Rays 3B coach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rodney Linares is joining the Tampa Bay Rays as third base coach.

The team announced the move Wednesday. The 41-year-old replaces Matt Quatraro, promoted to bench coach after Charlie Montoyo left last month to become Toronto's manager.

Linares has his first job at the major league level after 21 seasons in the Houston Astros organization. He spent last season as manager at Triple-A Fresno, which he led to an 82-57 record and the Pacific Coast League North Division championship.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Linares impacted a number of players while working with the Astros, including José Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and J.D. Martínez.

In addition to serving as third base coach, Linares will also work with Tampa Bay's infielders.

___

