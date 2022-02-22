Rodgers offers thanks on social media amid uncertain future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanked current and former teammates and coaches in an Instagram message posted amid speculation about the reigning NFL MVP’s future.

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

In the Instagram post Monday night, Rodgers thanked Packers coach Matt LaFleur and reserve quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert as well as former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback coach Luke Getsy.

“You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year,” Rodgers said. “I love you guys.”

Hackett has left the Packers to become the Denver Broncos’ head coach. Getsy also departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.

The list of people Rodgers thanked by name also included Packers teammates Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job: football,” Rodgers said. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

The post was accompanied by various pictures of Rodgers on and off the field. Another picture included the quote, “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk.”

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

___

