Rodgers-led Kennesaw St. beats Toccoa Falls 106-44
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had a career-high 21 points as Kennesaw State routed NCCAA-member Toccoa Falls 106-44 on Saturday.
Rodgers shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.
Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-0). Kasen Jennings added 10 points and six assists. Brandon Stroud had 10 points.
It was the first time this season Kennesaw State scored at least 100 points.
Alex Forde had 9 points for the Eagles.
