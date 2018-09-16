Fournette inactive for Jaguars against Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars are without running back Leonard Fournette for the fourth time in two seasons.

They went 3-0 without him in 2017.

Fournette is inactive a week after straining his right hamstring in the opener against the New York Giants. Fournette tested his hamstring before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, but the Jaguars opted to be cautious with him in Week 2.

The Detroit Lions will be without star pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah against the San Francisco 49ers. Ansah is inactive with a shoulder injury.

Inactives for Sunday's games:

INDIANAPOLIS-WASHINGTON

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, OL Denzelle Good, DL Denico Autry, CB Chris Milton, RB Christine Michael, DE Tarell Basham, CB Lenzy Pipkins.

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, S Troy Apke, RB Samaje Perine, OL Geron Christian, OL Casey Dunn, DL Caleb Brantley, CB Adonis Alexander.

CAROLINA-ATLANTA

Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Andre Smith, G Trai Turner, TE Greg Olsen, DE Bryan Cox Jr., DE Efe Obada.

Falcons: CB Isaiah Oliver, RB Devonta Freeman, DE Steven Means, G Ben Garland, T Matt Gono, WR Russell Gage, DL Justin Zimmer.

KANSAS CITY-PITTSBURGH

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, CB Joe Haden, S Brian Allen, OG David DeCastro, T Zach Banner, DE Tyson Alualu.

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Keke Coutee, WR Sammie Coates Jr., CB Kayvon Webster, T Roderick Johnson, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Christian Covington.

Titans: WR Cameron Batson, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Aaron Wallace, T Dennis Kelly, T Taylor Lewan, T Jack Conklin, DE Matt Dickerson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-BUFFALO

Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin, DE Joey Bosa, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Cole Toner, T Joe Barksdale, G Forrest Lamp, DT T.Y. McGill.

Bills: DE Shaw Lawson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Taron Johnson, G Ike Boettger, G Wyatt Teller, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee.

MINNESOTA-GREEN BAY

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, RB Roc Thomas, RB Mike Boone, C Pat Elflein, G Bryan Weitzmann, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jalyn Holmes.

Packers: WR Equanimieous St. Brown, S Josh Jones, S Raven Greene, CB Deante Burton, LB Oren Burks, OL Alex Light, WR J'Mon Moore.

MIAMI-NEW YORK JETS

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, CB Cordrea Tankersley, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup.

Jets: S Marcus Maye, CB Derrick Jones, CB Juston Burris, G Dakota Dozier, TE Jordan Leggett, DL Foley Fatukasi, LB Josh Martin.

PHILADELPHIA-TAMPA BAY

Eagles: QB Carson Wentz, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Darren Sproles, G Chance Warmack, T Jordan Mailata; G/T Matt Pryor, DE Josh Sweat.

Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones II, DT Vita Vea, DE Noah Spence, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke.

CLEVELAND-NEW ORLEANS

Browns: WR Josh Gordon, LB Christian Kirksey, TE Seth DeValve, DT Emmanuel Ogban, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Devaroe Lawrence, QB Drew Stanton.

Saints: WR Cameron Meredith, CB Arthur Maulet, OL Cameron Tom, OL Will Clapp, TE Dan Arnold, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Tyeler Davison.

NEW ENGLAND-JACKSONVILLE

Patriots: DB J.C. Jackson, CB Keion Crossen, OL Brian Schwenke, DE Derek Rivers, OL Marcus Cannon, WR Corey Coleman, RB Kenjon Barner.

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Leon Jacobs, DT Eli Ankou, OL Chris Reed, OL Josh Walker, OL Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot.

DETROIT-SAN FRANCISCO

Lions: WR Brandon Powell, RB Ameer Abdullah, OL Jamil Demby, G T.J. Lang, OL Andrew Donnal, TE Hakeem Valles.

49ers: WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Malcolm Smith, OL Erik Magnusson, OL Matt Tobin, G Joshua Garnett, DT Jullian Taylor, T Shon Coleman.

OAKLAND-DENVER

Raiders: DE Fadol Brown, T T.J. Clemmings, DT P.J. Hall, WR Dwayne Harris, T Justin Murray, CB Nick Nelson, RB DeAndre Washington.

Broncos: QB Kevin Hogan, LB Alexander Johnson, G Sam Jones, S Shamarko Thomas, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Elijah Wilkinson, CB Isaac Yiadom.

ARIZONA-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Cardinals: QB Mike Glennon, WR Tent Sherfield, DE Markus Golden, T Andre Smith, DT Olsen Pierre, OL Korey Cunningham, TE Jermaine Gresham.

Rams: WR Brandon Allen, LB Mark Barron, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, WR Michael Thomas, DT Tanzel Smart.

