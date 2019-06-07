Rockies activate All-Stars Blackmon, Davis from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — The surging Colorado Rockies just got two All-Stars back from the injured list.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon and closer Wade Davis were activated Friday before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Blackmon was available off the bench and expected to start Saturday night. Davis was ready to pitch the ninth inning if needed.

Blackmon had been sidelined since May 24 with a strained right calf, while Davis had been out since May 19 with a left oblique strain.

Even without both three-time All-Stars, the Rockies had won nine of 11. They went 8-2 after Blackmon was placed on the IL, and 11-4 with Davis unavailable.

To make room on the roster, Colorado optioned second baseman and outfielder Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Albuquerque and designated left-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.

