Rockies 4, Giants 0
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duggar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|001
|030
|000—4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Longoria (3). LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 2. 2B_Story (1). HR_Arenado (1). CS_Tapia (1). S_Marquez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez W,2-1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|San Francisco
|Holland L,1-2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Bergen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Marquez (Pillar).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:25. A_35,513 (41,915).
