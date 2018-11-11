Rockets GM denies report that Anthony will be waived

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is denying a report that says Carmelo Anthony's time with the team will end soon.

Anthony, who was out for the second straight game on Sunday night with an illness, is in his first season with the Rockets after one year in Oklahoma City.

The New York Times had a sourced report on Sunday saying that Anthony has been notified that he will soon be waived. When asked about that report before Sunday night's game, Morey said: "that's inaccurate."

The Rockets, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, are off to a disappointing 4-7 start, with many outsiders blaming Anthony for the struggles.

Morey went on to say that he wanted to speak to reporters in large part to defend Anthony.

Morey says: "it's unfair that there's all this speculation on just one person. I understand it, he's obviously a Hall of Famer. But it's unfair."

___

