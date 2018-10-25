Rockets G Harden dealing with tightness in left hamstring

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden is dealing with tightness in his left hamstring that forced him to leave Houston's loss to Utah in the fourth quarter.

Harden scored 29 points Wednesday night in the 100-89 defeat that dropped the Rockets to 1-3 before heading to the locker room with just more than five minutes remaining.

"Just felt tightness in my left hamstring," Harden said. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow."

Harden missed seven games last season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and said this was not the same type of injury as that one.

"It's nothing serious. Nothing serious," he said. "It's not close to last year. Just being cautious."

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Harden, who won his first MVP award last season, felt the tightness early in the game, and when he said it had returned after a basket in the fourth, D'Antoni decided to send him to the locker room.

"When he made that one drive he felt it again," D'Antoni said. "He'll be re-evaluated ... it's a hamstring but I don't know what type (of injury)."

