Rockets, Bulls finalize deal sending 'Melo to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rockets and Bulls finalized a trade Tuesday that sends veteran forward Carmelo Anthony from Houston to Chicago.

The Bulls acquired the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash considerations in exchange for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic. The Bulls have no plans to play Anthony and will look to either trade the 10-time All-Star before the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waive him and make him a free agent.

Anthony averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets. He has not played since Nov. 8. Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, are Anthony's fourth franchise in seven months.

Anthony was the No. 3 pick in the star-studded 2003 draft class that also included No. 1 LeBron James, No. 4 Chris Bosh and No. 5 Dwyane Wade. He has averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his career.

___

