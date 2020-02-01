https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Robert-Morris-64-CCSU-57-15022664.php
Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57
Reed 7-12 2-2 19, Krishnan 3-11 0-0 7, Outlaw 3-5 0-0 7, Rowe 4-10 0-0 9, Baker 1-7 5-7 7, Olamuyiwa 1-1 2-2 4, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Newkirk 1-2 0-0 2, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Tennyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 9-11 57.
Bramah 0-0 0-0 0, Jon.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jos.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McEwen 0-0 0-0 9, Mendy 0-0 0-0 11, Treacy 0-0 0-0 5. Totals 0-0 0-0 25.
Halftime_CCSU 26-25. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 6-18 (Reed 3-5, Outlaw 1-2, Rowe 1-3, Krishnan 1-5, Tennyson 0-1, Baker 0-2), Robert Morris 0-0 (). Rebounds_CCSU 26 (Reed 9), Robert Morris 31 (Bramah 14). Assists_CCSU 8 (Rowe 4), Robert Morris 11 (Treacy 6). Total Fouls_CCSU 23, Robert Morris 0.
