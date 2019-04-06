Roadster beats Game Winner to win Santa Anita Derby

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Roadster defeated Game Winner by a half-length to win the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and the possibility of three horses in the Kentucky Derby.

His other standout, Improbable, is set to run in the Arkansas Derby next weekend.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.28 on Saturday. The 3-year-old gray colt needed to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to make the 20-horse field for next month's Kentucky Derby.

Roadster paid $8.20, $3 and $2.40 at 3-1 odds. Game Winner returned $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-2 wagering favorite. The Baffert exacta was worth $7.

Instagrand paid $2.60 to show.

Nolo Conesto was fourth, followed by Synthesis and More Ice.