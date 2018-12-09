https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/River-Plate-wins-Copa-Libertadores-13453052.php River Plate wins Copa Libertadores Published 5:42 pm EST, Sunday, December 9, 2018 MADRID (AP) — River Plate wins Copa Libertadores. Most Popular 1 Winter farmers market open 2 Salon’s giving tree to help Animal Welfare Society 3 New Milford could save $2.5 million with health insurance plan switch 4 New Milford traffic stop leads to drug arrest 5 Troopers take to the sky to monitor aggressive driving in Danbury 6 Eversource repairs broken pole after crash in Danbury 7 Police: Danbury man charged after injuring officer View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.