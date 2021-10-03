Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 5:58 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in Sunday's final regular season game for both teams.
Syndergaard (0-1) allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was his second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.