Rhode Island 81, St. Bonaventure 75
Dowtin 5-12 1-2 11, Langevine 4-10 5-8 13, Long 1-1 1-2 3, Martin 5-15 1-2 14, Russell 8-14 8-8 29, Toppin 3-4 0-0 7, Walker 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 27-58 18-24 81.
Lofton 7-12 0-0 15, Welch 4-10 6-8 14, Ikpeze 1-6 0-0 2, Winston 3-6 4-6 12, Carpenter 1-2 0-0 2, English 3-6 7-8 14, Planutis 1-3 3-4 5, Vasquez 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 24-52 20-26 75.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 9-21 (Russell 5-9, Martin 3-7, Toppin 1-1, Walker 0-1, Dowtin 0-3), St. Bonaventure 7-17 (Vasquez 3-5, Winston 2-3, English 1-2, Lofton 1-2, Welch 0-5). Rebounds_Rhode Island 33 (Langevine 11), St. Bonaventure 29 (Ikpeze 11). Assists_Rhode Island 15 (Russell 5), St. Bonaventure 10 (Welch 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 22, St. Bonaventure 20.
