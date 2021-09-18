Reynoso's 2 goals help Minnesota United beat Galaxy 3-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, the 25-year old's first multi-goal game in MLS, and Minnesota United beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday night.

Reynoso rolled a left-footer from 25 yards out inside the post in the fourth minute and then blasted another from just outside the area that deflected off goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann's fingers into the neat to give Minnesota (9-8-7) a 2-0 lead in the 20th.