Reynolds HR, Pirates stop 4-game skid, beat Giants 6-4 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 1:34 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Friday night.
Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN