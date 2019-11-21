Reyna quits New York City for Austin expansion team in MLS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna has quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer's New York City team to take the same job with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.

He was hired in 2013 as NYC's first employee. While NYC has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, it has not advanced to the championship game.

Reyna has been the most visible stable figure in an NYC team owned by the parent company of English champion Manchester City.

NYC said Thursday that technical director David Lee has been promoted to sporting director. Lee was hired in 2014 as director of player recruitment and became technical director in 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports