Reyes hits 1st HR, 3 RBIs as Tigers splits with Yankees 11-7

CORRECTS TO RBI DOUBLE NOT TW0-RBI DOUBLE Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes, right, hits an RBI double as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. less CORRECTS TO RBI DOUBLE NOT TW0-RBI DOUBLE Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes, right, hits an RBI double as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, ... more Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers the ball to the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers the ball to the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP

New York Yankees pitcher Lance Lynn delivers the ball to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. New York Yankees pitcher Lance Lynn delivers the ball to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP



NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Victor Reyes hit his first major league home run, doubled twice and singled, leading the Detroit Tigers over the New York Yankees 11-7 on Sunday.

The Tigers split the four-game series. The Yankees began the day 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL East and finished 3-4 on their homestand against Detroit and the Chicago White Sox, both far below-.500 teams.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was absent while serving a one-game suspension for nicking plate umpire Nic Lentz with his cap during an animated argument Friday night. Bench coach Josh Bard filled in for Boone.

Reyes drove in three runs with his career-high four hits. The 23-year-old outfielder hadn't played above Double-A before the Tigers selected him from Arizona last December in the Rule 5 draft for players left off rosters.

Batting last, Reyes delivered RBI doubles in the second and fourth, when his hit gave Detroit the lead for good. He homered in the sixth, connecting in his 82nd game in the big leagues. Reyes had just three RBIs in his previous 49 games dating to June 15.

JaCoby Jones' two-run double later in the fourth chased Yankees starter Lance Lynn. Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer on Tommy Kahnle's first pitch for a 7-2 lead.

Lynn (9-9) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings.

Matthew Boyd (9-12) gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit homered and Miguel Andujar had three hits and scored three times for New York.

Down 8-3 in the eighth, the Yankees rallied on RBI singles by Andujar and Neil Walker. Greg Bird then barely missed a grand slam when his two-out shot was caught by Reyes as he hit the right field wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez, who is retiring after the season, sat out for just the fourth time since Aug. 1.

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius (left heel bruise) took batting practice for the first time since he was injured Aug. 19. He is expected to be activated next weekend.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (3-10, 4.71 ERA) will look to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months when the Tigers visit the White Sox for the opener of a three-game series. Fulmer is 0-5 with a 5.90 ERA in seven starts since his most recent win June 14.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (7-5, 3.36 ERA) will take the mound as the Yankees visit the Oakland Athletics for what could be a preview of the AL wild-card game. The Yankees entered Sunday 5 1/2 games ahead of the Athletics in the race for the top wild card.