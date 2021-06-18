Report: Bills hire Jones-connected firm on new stadium talks

The Buffalo Bills are pursuing plans to build a new stadium to replace their aging facility, and have selected a company controlled by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the New York Yankees to represent them in negotiations, VenuesNow.com reported on Friday.
The publication cited “industry sources” in reporting the Jones-Yankees controlled Legends Global Planning firm being selected to represent Bills owner Terry and Kim Pegula in discussions. The publication also reported, a company division, Legends Global Sales, was selected to sell sponsorships and seat licensing for the prospective new stadium.