Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Denver. San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres know the reputation of Coors Field all too well.

"No game's ever over in this ballpark," manager Andy Green said.

That's why comebacks are always possible — even one for the ages.

Hunter Renfroe hit his third homer of the game in the 12th inning after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it as part of a six-run rally in the ninth and the Padres stunned the Colorado Rockies 16-12 on Friday night.

The Padres had never overcome a deficit of six or more runs in the ninth during a win or loss, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. On the flip side, the Rockies had never blown a lead of six or more runs in the ninth inning.

That is, until now.

"We went from about as ugly as we could obviously play to as unbelievable as it can possibly be," Green said.

This five-hour, four-minute marathon featured a combined 39 hits, 16 pitchers and plenty of dramatic twists. Coors Field has long been known for these sorts of wild affairs.

"Only here. It's frustrating," Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said. "I feel like we haven't had too many games where it's like, 'Wow, it's a Coors Field game.' The last few years, we've cut those down. ... Just a really bad loss."

Tatis led off the 12th with a triple to deep center and scored on pinch-hitter Austin Allen's double off reliever Jairo Diaz (1-1). Manny Machado added an RBI double and Renfroe hit a towering two-run homer to help wrap up an improbable win.

Renfroe also had a solo shot in the second and two-run homer in the ninth for his second career three-homer game.

"What Hunter did today was ridiculous," Green said.

Down 11-5 in the ninth, the Padres rallied off Rockies reliever Mike Dunn, who gave up a two-run single to Eric Hosmer, followed by Renfroe's homer. Closer Wade Davis allowed two singles and a walk before Tatis delivered a two-out, two-run single to center that tied the game.

"The team played a great game and I blew it," Dunn said.

Craig Stammen (5-3) earned the win by pitching a scoreless 11th inning and Kirby Yates finished up the 12th.

Machado had four hits, including a solo homer, while Rockies outfielder David Dahl capped a 12-pitch at-bat by lining a two-run shot in the third over the fence in left-center. Ian Desmond added a three-run, inside-the-park homer during a five-run sixth inning that helped the Rockies extend the lead to 9-3. It looked like it put the game out of reach.

But things were just heating up as Colorado's bullpen faltered in allowing 15 runs.

"Coming back like that in the eighth, ninth and the 12th was special," Renfroe said.

Trevor Story collected three hits before the smooth-fielding shortstop left the game in the eighth after a grounder by Renfroe took a bad hop, glanced off Story's glove and struck him in the head. Story suffered a bruised forehead, the team said.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, including a solo homer in the 12th, and is now hitting .437 at Coors Field this season. What's more, Blackmon's reached base in all 24 home games he's appeared in.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Franmil Reyes wasn't in the starting lineup due to a stiff neck after making a lunging catch before hitting the ground Thursday. Reyes entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and grounded out.

Rockies: Arenado was given a rest day, but entered in the eighth when the Rockies shuffled around their infield with the departure of Story.

THE STARTERS

Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman allowed three hits and one run — a solo homer by Renfroe in the second.

Cal Quantrill, the son of longtime major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, allowed four runs over five innings.

SPEEDY DESMOND

With two on, Desmond drilled a pitch down the line in right that Josh Naylor missed on a diving attempt. Naylor tracked down the bounding ball with Desmond motoring around the bases. The relay throw home was off target to get Desmond, who slid head-first into the plate and let out a scream soon after standing.

It was his first career inside-the-park homer.

IN MEMORY

There was a moment of silence to honor Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died late Thursday. Bowlen, 75, had battled Alzheimer's for several years.

UP NEXT

Rockies righty German Marquez (6-3, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound Saturday against San Diego. Marquez is 3-1 with a 5.06 ERA at Coors Field this season. The Padres will throw lefty Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.14), who's holding opponents to a .212 average over his last five starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports