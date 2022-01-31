Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022
Florida Panthers' Brandon Montourm, left, looks for an open pass as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Florida Panthers' Mason Marchment, left, shoots after skating past Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe, right, tries to clear the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Florida Panthers' Mason Marchment, center, and Aaron Ekblad defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, looks for an open pass as Florida Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe, left, chases Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist across the blue line during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, ptotects the goal against a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win.
Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist.