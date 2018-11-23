https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Redskins-lineman-Williams-hospitalized-after-13415335.php
Redskins lineman Williams hospitalized after Dallas game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington left tackle Trent Williams was taken to a hospital for unspecified precautionary reasons after the Redskins' loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The team didn't provide any other details on Williams' condition Thursday.
The six-time Pro Bowl player returned against the Cowboys after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb.
Williams appeared to get injured along the sideline at the end of an 8-yard run by Kapri Bibbs in the third quarter. Williams returned to the game, and coach Jay Gruden didn't include the 30-year-old in an update on injuries after the game.
