Reds overcome Yelich HRs, extend Brewers' skid with 9-7 win

Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (9) is congratulated on a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra by Billy Hamilton (6) during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. less Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (9) is congratulated on a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra by Billy Hamilton (6) during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart hits a one-run single off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart hits a one-run single off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra (41) reacts to giving up a two-run home run to Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jose Peraza during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. less Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra (41) reacts to giving up a two-run home run to Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jose Peraza during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (28) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (28) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) scores on a wild pitch as Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra, top takes the throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. To the rear, home plate umpire Bill Welke, takes a tumble. less Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) scores on a wild pitch as Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra, top takes the throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, reacts to a double off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. At Left is Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Travis Shaw (21). less Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, reacts to a double off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. At Left is ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Photo: Gary Landers, AP

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) kneels at home plate after being thrown out trying to score on a single by Erik Kratz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. less Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) kneels at home plate after being thrown out trying to score on a single by Erik Kratz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Aug. ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP













CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Peraza started Junior Guerra's rough outing with a two-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds withstood Christian Yelich's first multihomer game for a 9-7 victory Tuesday night, extending the Milwaukee Brewers' fade in August.

Since trailing the Cubs by a game on Aug. 4, Milwaukee has gone 8-11 and slid to third in the NL Central.

The Reds ended a five-game losing streak by taking advantage of Guerra (6-9), who gave up six runs and faced only 13 batters in his shortest outing of the season. Peraza had two of his four hits off Guerra, who threw 45 pitches.

Peraza homered and Guerra let in another run with a wild pitch during a nine-batter first inning. Guerra left with the bases loaded and one out in the second. He hasn't won since July 8, going 0-4 in his last eight starts. Guerra has pitched four innings or less in half of those games.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings, including Yelich's solo homer. Yelich added a three-run shot in the seventh off Jared Hughes. Yelich has 10 homers in August and a career-high 25 overall.

The Brewers have homered in 20 consecutive games at Great American Ball Park, the longest streak by any team at the park, which opened in 2003.

Raisel Iglesias got the final out in the eighth. He gave up a pair of hits in the ninth and Yelich's run-scoring groundout before closing out his 24th save in 28 chances.

HONORING McCAIN

The Reds held a moment of silence pregame for Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RH Zach Davies is expected to rejoin the team over the weekend. He's been recovering from a shoulder injury since June. Manager Craig Counsell hasn't decided whether to use him in the rotation or the bullpen.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto took ground balls and ran on the field pregame. He's expected to have another workout on Wednesday, and the Reds will decide whether to activate him. Votto has been sidelined since Aug. 17 by a sore right knee, which was hit by a pitch on Aug. 4.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-4) makes his second straight start against the Reds. He got a 4-0 win last Wednesday, allowing three hits and fanning seven in seven innings.

Reds: Matt Harvey (6-7) makes his 19th start for the Reds. He's 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his last three.

