Reds 8, Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Aquino rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Pujols 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|3
|2
|2
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DSclfni p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bdrsian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|Los Angeles
|300
|010
|000—4
|Cincinnati
|300
|301
|01x—8
E_Upton (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Goodwin (21). HR_Trout (38), Upton (6), E.Suarez (30), Aquino (2), J.Iglesias (8), Barnhart 2 (8). CS_J.Iglesias (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|J.Suarez L,2-3
|5
|10
|6
|6
|1
|3
|J.Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani W,7-6
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Garrett H,17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lorenzen H,13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sims H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Bedrosian (E.Suarez). WP_J.Suarez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_19,288 (42,319).
