https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Reds-6-Rangers-1-13704486.php
Reds 6, Rangers 1
|Cincinnati
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wnker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sh.Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schbler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thmpson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Siri rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Lopes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Chvez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Ervin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|VnMeter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LValley 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dorow pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Crook lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bandy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trhan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Pence dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Roark sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prfar pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trmmell ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|F.Rllin pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|130—6
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Joe (3), Lopes (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Texas 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Texas 8. 2B_Schebler (2), Iglesias (2), Joe (4), Mazara (4), Guzman (2), DeShields (3). HR_Johnson (1). SB_Schebler (4), Trammell 2 (2). CS_Ervin (2), Thompson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Roark W, 2-1
|5 1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bass H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Sampson
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|McAllister S, 3-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gomez
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Phillips
|1 1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|St. John
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Roark (Andrus), Hughes (DeShields), Sampson (Joe).
WP_Hughes, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:15. A_5,114
View Comments