Reddick holds on for Xfinity win at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Reddick held off Gray Gaulding in a two-lap shootout to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first victory of the year.

Reddick withstood a last-lap move by Gaulding to survive the caution-packed race. Nobody could get by him after a restart from the eighth caution, a red flag after a seven-car wreck.

Gaulding took second for his best series finish and Christopher Bell was third.

Reddick also won the $100,000 bonus as the top finisher among the four drivers who qualified. He passed Chase Briscoe with 10 laps left and kept the lead through late restarts in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

It was Reddick's first win in nine races this season, but he already had six Top 5 finishes and extended his points lead.

