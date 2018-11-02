Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Paul Sancya, AP

Detroit Red Wings right wing Martin Frk (42) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Detroit Red Wings right wing Martin Frk (42) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Paul Sancya, AP

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) defends New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) defends New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Paul Sancya, AP



Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Abdelkader scored a short-handed goal midway through the third period and Trevor Daley put the puck in an empty net for another short-handed score in the final minute, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Thursday night to extend their season-high winning streak to three games.

The Devils pulled goaltender Cory Schneider with about 1 1/2 minutes left and a Detroit penalty gave them a two-man advantage. Daley cleared the puck from below Detroit's goal line and it caromed off the boards and into the net with 42.8 seconds left, giving the Red Wings a two-goal lead they needed.

Marcus Johansson scored for New Jersey with 4 seconds left on a goal that stood after review.

Jimmy Howard made 25 saves for the Red Wings, who dropped their first seven games and nine of their first 10 overall in the worst start in franchise history.

Schneider stopped 27 shots for the Devils, who have lost five of six after opening the season with four wins.

Michael Rasmussen pulled Detroit into a tie with a power-play goal at the 4:59 mark of the third shortly after Sami Vatanen put New Jersey ahead.

Detroit's Martin Frk scored 7:54 into the game on a power play. New Jersey's Blake Coleman tied the game late in the second.

Luke Glendening took the puck away from New Jersey's Will Butcher in Detroit's end to set up Abdelkader's go-ahead goal. The forward carried the puck up the ice and got a shot on net, leading to Abdelkader scoring off the rebound.

NOTES: Wade Megan, a 28-year-old center, made his Detroit debut and played in his fourth NHL game. He took Joe Hicketts' roster spot after the 22-year-old defenseman was sent to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. ... The Devils scratched F Stefan Noesen with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Devils: Travel to play the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports