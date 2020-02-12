Red Wings Perlini's nose cut after stuck by Sabres skate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Brendon Perlini sustained a deep cut to his nose after being struck in the face by the skate of Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju during the first period at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Red Wings announced Perlini required stitches and his return was considered questionable.

Perlini lay face down for several moments before being tended to by team trainers. He was then helped up and held a towel to his face in making his way off the ice and heading directly into the locker room.

The collision occurred with 3:51 remaining in the opening period and along the boards in the neutral zone. Jokiharju collided with Perlini, who was playing the puck. As the two fell, Jokiharju's skate flew back and first knocked off Perlin's helmet before appearing to hit him across the right cheek.

