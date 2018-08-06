Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores in front of New York Yankees' Austin Romine after a throwing error by Miguel Andujar during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. less
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores in front of New York Yankees' Austin Romine after a throwing error by Miguel Andujar during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Monday, Aug. 6, ... more
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 2 of 9
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, celebrates his solo home run behind New York Yankees' Austin Romine during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, celebrates his solo home run behind New York Yankees' Austin Romine during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 3 of 9
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez, left, beats the tag from New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, on a single as Masahiro Tanaka backs up the play during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. less
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez, left, beats the tag from New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, on a single as Masahiro Tanaka backs up the play during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. ... more
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 4 of 9
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 5 of 9
New York Yankees' Austin Romine scores after a fielding error by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
New York Yankees' Austin Romine scores after a fielding error by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 6 of 9
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, comes to the mound to relieve Masahiro Tanaka (19) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, comes to the mound to relieve Masahiro Tanaka (19) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 7 of 9
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres gets the throw on the attempted steal by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres gets the throw on the attempted steal by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 8 of 9
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez, left, beats the tag from New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, on a single as Masahiro Tanaka backs up the play during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. less
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez, left, beats the tag from New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, on a single as Masahiro Tanaka backs up the play during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. ... more
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Image 9 of 9
Boston Red Sox's David Price fields the ball on the ground-out by New York Yankees' Luke Voit during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Boston Red Sox's David Price fields the ball on the ground-out by New York Yankees' Luke Voit during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning capped Boston's rally from three runs down in the ninth against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, and the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over the rival Yankees with a 5-4 victory on Sunday night.
Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the AL East over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.
Boston (79-34) has won eight of nine games and owns the majors' best record.
The Yankees hadn't been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Sandy Leon looped a two-out single off Jonathan Holder (1-3) in the 10th and advanced on a wild pitch. Tony Renda pinch-ran before Benintendi's single bounced up the middle to the right of second-base.
Matt Barnes (4-3) worked a perfect inning in the top of the 10th.