Red Sox hammer Cole, rout Yanks 9-2 for another 3-game sweep KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 4:45 p.m.
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole removes his cap while standing on the mound after giving up a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, center, celebrates his three-run home with Christian Vazquez (7) in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, hits a three-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, left, looks on in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez winds up for a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston.
9 of9
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 Sunday to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.
J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500.