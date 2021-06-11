Red Sox beat Astros 12-8, avoid sweep as Martinez homers DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 12:33 a.m.
1 of11 Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes, right, hugs catcher Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox's 12-8 victory over the Houston Astros in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec runs after hitting a two-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa drops a pop fly by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers who was ruled out due to the infield fly rule in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Houston Astros third base coach Omar Lopez (22) celebrates with Jose Altuve, who rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo is pushed in a dugout cart to celebrate after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker follows through on a three-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez hands the ball to manager Alex Cora as he is taken out in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer, Christian Arroyo had a three-run drive and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a pair of dropped balls in a five-run sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros 12-8 Thursday night, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped Martinez's sacrifice fly that tied the score at 8 for an error as the batter reached, and shortstop Carlos Correa let Rafael Devers' bases-loaded pop to short center to glance off his glove but got the out because an infield fly was called.