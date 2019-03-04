Red Sox 9, Mets 3

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Hrnndez cf 3 1 2 3 B.Nimmo dh 3 0 0 0 M.Chvis 3b 2 1 0 0 Uriarte ph 1 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 1 2 0 Rosario ss 2 1 1 0 Centeno c 2 0 0 1 Gimenez pr 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 2 0 Ockimey ph 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 2 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0 J.Duran lf 2 0 1 1 Cnsegra rf 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 2 1 1 1 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1 B.Dlbec ph 2 1 1 0 Mazeika c 2 1 1 0 Matheny lf 3 0 2 0 J.Davis 3b 4 1 1 1 Chatham ph 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 1 0 0 0 Baldwin ph 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 2 1 T.Renda 2b 2 1 0 1 Vasquez 1b 0 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 Strgeon rf 3 0 0 0 Q.Brdey cf 1 0 0 0 Da.Mars rf 2 0 2 1 T.Tebow lf 3 0 2 0 D L Grr ss 3 2 2 1 Bra.Lee lf 1 0 0 0 J.Monge cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 42 9 14 9 Totals 39 3 13 3

Boston 040 022 001—9 New York 001 000 200—3

E_Davis (2). LOB_Boston 9, New York 14. 2B_Dalbec (1), Uriarte (1), Gimenez (1), Davis (2), Smith (1). 3B_De La Guerra (1). HR_Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 2 Workman 1 2 1 1 0 2 Shawaryn H, 1 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 5 Lau 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Reyes 1 3 2 2 0 0 Gorst 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ellington S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 New York Matz L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 2 Caminero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 4 2 2 0 1 Hanhold S, 2-2 1 2 2 1 1 1 Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 3 Zamora 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Workman (Rosario), Shawaryn (Conforto).

WP_Lugo.

Balk_Zamora.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:09 (:03 delay). A_6,574