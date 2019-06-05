Red Sox 8, Royals 3

Boston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 5 2 3 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 2 1 2 A.Grdon lf 4 2 2 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Holt 2b 2 0 2 1 Cthbert 1b 4 1 1 3 E.Nunez ph-2b 1 1 1 3 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 33 3 7 3

Boston 000 003 032—8 Kansas City 020 000 001—3

E_Holt (1). DP_Boston 2. LOB_Boston 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Betts (15), Benintendi (11), Devers (16), Holt (2), A.Gordon 2 (16). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_E.Nunez (2), Cuthbert (2). SB_Mondesi (22). SF_Bogaerts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez W,6-3 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 7 Hembree H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Walden H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kansas City Sparkman 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Barlow L,1-2 BS,1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 2 Diekman 1 3 3 3 0 1 McCarthy 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:08. A_13,184 (37,903).