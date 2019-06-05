https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-8-Royals-3-13937643.php
Red Sox 8, Royals 3
|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|E.Nunez ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Boston
|000
|003
|032—8
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|001—3
E_Holt (1). DP_Boston 2. LOB_Boston 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Betts (15), Benintendi (11), Devers (16), Holt (2), A.Gordon 2 (16). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_E.Nunez (2), Cuthbert (2). SB_Mondesi (22). SF_Bogaerts (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez W,6-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Hembree H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walden H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Sparkman
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Barlow L,1-2 BS,1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:08. A_13,184 (37,903).
