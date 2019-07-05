Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Sogard rf 5 0 1 1 Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 Galvis ss 5 2 2 2 Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 1 Grrl Jr lf 5 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 4 1 3 1 Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Tellez dh 5 0 1 2 C.Vazqz dh-c 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 0 1 Grrr Jr ph 1 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 3 D.Jnsen c 4 3 3 2 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 M.Hrnan ph-2b 1 1 1 1 Totals 35 8 8 8 Totals 38 7 11 7

Boston 100 006 001—8 Toronto 210 300 010—7

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Sogard (11), Galvis (18), Smoak (7), D.Jansen (9), Drury (14). HR_Devers (15), Chavis (15), M.Hernandez (2), Galvis (15), D.Jansen 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Velazquez 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 Brewer 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 J.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 M.Barnes H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2 Workman W,8-1 BS,4 2 2 1 1 2 1 Toronto Law 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Pannone 4 1-3 4 4 4 1 4 Mayza BS,1 1 1 2 2 1 0 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kingham 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles L,1-2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Pannone pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

WP_Pannone, Brewer, Mayza, M.Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_22,217 (53,506).