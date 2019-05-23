Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0
Betts dh 4 0 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 0 Smoak dh 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0
Pearce lf 5 1 3 3 Drury lf 4 0 2 0
Bnntndi cf 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 1
C.Vazqz c 5 0 1 0 R.Urena ph 1 0 0 0
E.Nunez 2b 5 1 2 1 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0
Brdly J rf 4 1 2 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 32 2 5 2
Boston 001 002 113—8
Toronto 010 000 001—2

E_Richard (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 4. 2B_Betts (13), Bogaerts (14), Devers (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Tellez (7), Drury (11), Galvis (11). HR_Pearce (1), Smoak (8). SB_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Weber W,1-0 6 3 1 1 0 4
Lakins H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Velazquez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Richard 4 2 1 1 2 2
Gaviglio L,3-1 2 4 2 2 0 1
Luciano 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 2
Feierabend 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 2

HBP_by Richard (Benintendi), by Weber (Tellez). WP_Luciano.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:01. A_36,526 (53,506).