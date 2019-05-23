Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 2

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 Betts dh 4 0 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 0 Smoak dh 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 Pearce lf 5 1 3 3 Drury lf 4 0 2 0 Bnntndi cf 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 1 C.Vazqz c 5 0 1 0 R.Urena ph 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 5 1 2 1 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0 Brdly J rf 4 1 2 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 32 2 5 2

Boston 001 002 113—8 Toronto 010 000 001—2

E_Richard (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 4. 2B_Betts (13), Bogaerts (14), Devers (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Tellez (7), Drury (11), Galvis (11). HR_Pearce (1), Smoak (8). SB_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Weber W,1-0 6 3 1 1 0 4 Lakins H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Velazquez 1 1 1 1 0 0 Toronto Richard 4 2 1 1 2 2 Gaviglio L,3-1 2 4 2 2 0 1 Luciano 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 Feierabend 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 2

HBP_by Richard (Benintendi), by Weber (Tellez). WP_Luciano.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:01. A_36,526 (53,506).