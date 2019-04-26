Red Sox 7, Tigers 3

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1 Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 1 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 2 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 0 0 Goodrum lf 3 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 1 0 G.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 2 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 4 1 1 2 Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 0 Lin 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 33 7 10 7

Detroit 003 000 000—3 Boston 023 101 00x—7

E_Devers (7), Bradley Jr. (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 5. 2B_J.Jones (1), Benintendi 2 (7), Betts 2 (7), Devers (6), Leon (1). HR_Castellanos (1), Chavis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann L,0-4 3 5 5 5 3 2 Farmer 1 2 1 1 0 0 Alcantara 2 3 1 1 0 0 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 2 Boston Porcello W,1-3 6 6 3 3 2 5 Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Zimmermann.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:39. A_34,165 (37,731).