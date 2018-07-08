https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-7-Royals-4-13058307.php
Red Sox 7, Royals 4
|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Pearce dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Mstakas 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Duda dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|A.Almnt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Butera c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|Boston
|001
|120
|300—7
|Kansas City
|002
|100
|001—4
E_Mondesi (2). DP_Kansas City 5. LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Benintendi (22), Bogaerts (25), Merrifield 2 (27), Bonifacio (4), Mondesi (4). SB_Bradley Jr. (10). SF_Pearce (1), Bogaerts (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello W,11-3
|7
|9
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornburg
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,27-29
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Sparkman
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Sparkman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
WP_Porcello, Thornburg.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:25. A_28,443 (37,903).
