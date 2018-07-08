Red Sox 7, Royals 4

Boston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 2 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 1 5 1 Bnntndi lf 5 2 4 0 Bnfacio rf 5 0 2 2 Pearce dh 2 1 2 1 Mstakas 1b 5 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 2 Duda dh 5 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 2 2 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Nunez 2b 5 0 2 2 A.Almnt cf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 5 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0 Butera c 4 1 2 0 Totals 35 7 14 7 Totals 39 4 12 4

Boston 001 120 300—7 Kansas City 002 100 001—4

E_Mondesi (2). DP_Kansas City 5. LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Benintendi (22), Bogaerts (25), Merrifield 2 (27), Bonifacio (4), Mondesi (4). SB_Bradley Jr. (10). SF_Pearce (1), Bogaerts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello W,11-3 7 9 3 3 1 9 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Thornburg 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Kimbrel S,27-29 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Kansas City Fillmyer L,0-1 4 1-3 8 4 3 3 0 Sparkman 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 2 Romero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Adam 1 1 0 0 1 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 1

Sparkman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

WP_Porcello, Thornburg.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:25. A_28,443 (37,903).